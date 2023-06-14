Houston Center launches mixed reality experience for blood donors, requirements change for LGBTQ donors

Wednesday marks World Blood Donor Day. The global event aims to raise awareness for the critical need for more blood donors. In an effort to broaden the scope of potential blood donors, the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center launched a new mixed reality experience.

"Donors get to play games while they’re donating. It entices a younger generation to come out and donate and for those donors that are a little hesitant or kind of scared of needles, it kind of eases the donation process," said Cameron Palmer, a spokesperson for GCRBC.

The shortage of blood donors is a global challenge. It’s estimated that only 3% of the population donates blood every year.

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration finalized changes to a federal policy that eases the decades-old restrictions against LGBTQ donors. The policy was designed to protect the blood supply from HIV.

The new, updated guidelines will now apply to all potential donors regardless of sexual orientation.

"All donors are being asked the same questions. So it’s not based on your sexual identity, or sexual preference, everybody’s being asked the same questions," Palmer said.

In 2015, the FDA got rid of a lifetime blood donor ban on gay men and replaced it with a one-year abstinence requirement. Five years later in 2020, the agency cut the abstinence period down to three months. In 2023, those in monogamous relationships don’t have to abstain at all.

"It’s looking at how many partners you’ve had in a three-month period. So, if you’ve had more than one partner within a three-month period, you might not be eligible to donate," Palmer said.

However, anyone who’s ever tested positive for HIV still will not be allowed to donate. Donors with a history of injectable drug use and recent tattoos or piercings may also be barred. All blood is tested before it’s donated.

"We want to make sure all our blood is safe, pure, potent when it goes out to hospitals. We do overnight testing to ensure that the blood is free of any disease or anything. We test for everything from HIV to hepatitis, to syphilis and that’s with every blood donation that comes in," Palmer said.

Patients 17 years of age and older are eligible; 16 years olds are eligible to donate with parental consent.

For more information on how to become a blood donor, click here.