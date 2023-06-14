A man was charged with impersonating a police officer and threatening a person with a gun in Harris County.

Cedric Andrews, 48, was charged with Impersonating a Public Servant and Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon after attempting to rob a corner store on May 20.

Court records say Andrews used a police-style badge to try to get clerk Muhammad Sajjad to submit to his authority and rely on his acts. He ordered Sajjad to place his hands behind his back.

According to officials, he also used a firearm to threaten Sajjad.

Andrews's bond was set to $75,000 for the Aggravated Robbery charge and $25,000 for impersonating an offer, bringing his bond to a total of $100,000.