Police say one man was shot to death and another was injured during a carjacking in west Houston on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Beverly Hill Street near Greenridge Drive around 4:25 a.m.

Two men were found with gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced one of the men dead at the scene, and another man, 32, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say a suspect fled in one of the victim’s silver 2012 Kia Optima, and another suspect fled on foot.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.