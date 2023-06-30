A man was shot multiple times as his car was stolen by two unidentified males who then crashed a few blocks away, Houston police say.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Converse Street and Fairview Street.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

According to police, the man reported that he was walking to his car when he saw one of the males standing by his vehicle. Then another male reportedly approached him from behind and demanded his keys.

According to police, the vehicle owner then heard a gunshot, he was wounded, and he gave the one of the males his keys.

SUGGESTED: 9-year-old Houston boy injured in apparent accidental shooting, police say

Police say the two unidentified males got into the man’s car and drove off. The car was later found about two blocks away crashed into a pole on Montrose Blvd and Fairview Street. The males then fled the scene.

A car is crashed into a pole on Fairview and Montrose after a carjacking.

The vehicle owner was shot in the hand and both legs. He was last reported to be in stable but critical condition. Authorities say he is expected to survive.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is investigating.