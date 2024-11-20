The Brief Jail records show Jylon Dukes was booked into the Comal County Jail on Tuesday. Dukes is wanted in Harris County on a capital murder charge. Dukes is one of two people charged in the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Mario Jordan in Houston.



A man wanted in the deadly shooting of a Houston teen has been arrested in Comal County, jail records show.

Jylon Dukes, 20, is charged with capital murder in the death of 17-year-old Mario Jodan at a Houston apartment complex in June.

Jylon Dukes (Photo: Comal County Jail)

According to Comal County Jail records, Dukes was booked in Tuesday on new charges including unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest detention with a vehicle or watercraft.

Court records confirm Dukes is facing a capital murder charge in Harris County.

Dukes is one of two suspects charged in Jordan’s death.

Police say Jordan was at his apartment on Briar Forest Drive with his girlfriend on June 7 when two men entered the apartment and shot Jordan once in the arm.

Emergency responders found Jordan unresponsive and provided medical assistance, but he died at the scene. Witnesses reported that the suspects left after taking Jordan's jewelry.

Kamari Green, 19, was arrested on July 25 and charged with capital murder.

In October, police said Dukes was still at large and believed to be in San Antonio.