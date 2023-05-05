Houston burglary: 4 arrested, charged in burglarizing Astros' Jose Altuve's home

A little over a month after MLB All-Star Jose Altuve's home was broken into, four people have been arrested and charged in the incident.

According to Houston police, Patrick Maxey, 27, Jordan Tarniella, 25, Jasmyn Hall, 20, and William Jones, Jr., 28., are charged with felony crimes for allegedly burglarizing Altuve's home on March 30.

SUGGESTED: Houston Astros Jose Altuve house reportedly broken into on Opening Day

Image 1 of 4 ▼ William Jones, Jr.

Officials say Hedwig Village Police Department assisted in the case.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APP BY CLICKING HERE

The Astros' second baseman and infielder's home was broken into on MLB Opening Day.