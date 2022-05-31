Houston bicyclist dies after crash on Westheimer Road

article

Houston police are investigating a crash on Westheimer Road that left a bicyclist dead on Monday night.

The crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. in the 6100 block of Westheimer Road near Greenridge Drive.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

According to police, the man on the bike was crossing Westheimer Road when he was struck by a white car.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Authorities say he was in his 20s and worked at a nearby business.

MORE: Woman fatally shot man who forced his way into her apartment: Houston police

According to police, the driver of the car was not intoxicated.

Police say there were about half a dozen witnesses, and some of them have conflicting stories. Investigators are working to determine exactly what happened.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.