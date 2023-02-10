Expand / Collapse search

Houston Astros sign RHP Cristian Javier to 5-year contract extension

By
Published 
Houston Astros
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Cristian Javier #53 of the Houston Astros poses for a photo during the 2022 World Series Workout Day at Minute Maid Park on Thursday, October 27, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Good news Astros fans! Cristian Javier, who was dominant in the Astros most recent World Series run, has signed a five-year extension with the organization. 

In Cristian's 2022 regular season, in his 148.2 innings of work, Javier tallied 194 strikeouts while allowing just 89 hits. 

"Cristian is an outstanding pitcher, so we are really excited about signing him to a long-term deal," new Houston Astros General Manager Dana Brown said. "As a core piece of our rotation, we felt that he is the perfect candidate for this type of deal. This is in line with our vision to try to lock players up to sustain our success both now and in the future." 

Houston Astros celebrate World Series win in the locker room

The Houston Astros are on top of the baseball world for a second time after winning the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Javier was originally signed by the Astros as a non-drafted free agent on March 19, 2015. 

The new deal for Javier will run through the 2027 season. 