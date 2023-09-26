The Houston Astros' shortstop, Jeremy Peña, is not just making waves on the baseball field but also in children's hearts at Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands.

Peña Pals initiative provides the opportunity each week for children from Texas Children's Hospital to decorate Peña's game cleats.

During a recent weekend game, Peña stepped onto the field wearing a one-of-a-kind, decked-out baseball cleat.

Young patients unleash their imaginations, get creative, and feel connected to their favorite baseball players. One wrote 'MVP' or most valuable player on the white shoes, while another wrote 'Thank you for all you do.'

Texas Children's Hospital is the largest pediatric hospital in the nation, headquartered in the Texas Medical Center. It's a place where young patients come for care, hope, and healing. Thanks to initiatives like Peña Pals, they also experience joy and inspiration.

So, the next time you see Jeremy Peña stealing a base or making a catch, remember that he's not just a baseball star; he's a symbol of hope and inspiration for the young fans at Texas Children's Hospital.