Houston Astros offering elopements at Minute Maid Park

Houston Astros postseason is in full swing and Minute Maid Park isn't just buzzing with ball games ... it's buzzing with love too!

For fans who have an eternal love for the Astros and for their partner, there's a unique opportunity to get married at The Juice Box even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Houston Astros are now offering elopements with three different options to choose from.

Sandra and Casey are a Houston couple that is set to elope in March 2021 at Minute Maid Park.

This comes after having to cancel their initial plans to get married during Astros Spring Training earlier this year.

If you're interested, here are the three options:

The Diamond package will run you $4,000 and will take place at the union station rooftop.

The Homerun package will run you $5,000 and is held at the Michelob Ultra Club.

The Grand Slam package, $6,000 and your ceremony will be on home plate.

Each package includes two hours that you may remain in the venue and up to 10 guests. There are also enhancements that you may add.

Click here for more information.