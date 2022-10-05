A Houston Astros fan wanted to find a creative way to propose to his girlfriend, but it didn’t go as planned.

Marlon Miller decided to put it on a banner during the final Houston Astros game of the regular season, but he and his girlfriend, Carolyn Barlow, both missed the banner.

His coworkers caught up with reporter Coco Dominguez, who was at Minute Maid covering the Houston Astros final game, and we were able to catch the whole propel on camera.

They are both widows. His wife passed 4 years ago and her husband passed away from COVID. They have been dating since March.

Congratulations to the happy couple!