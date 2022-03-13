Houston artists to donate 100% of artwork sales to charities helping Ukrainians

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, local artists in Houston are now selling their artwork to help raise money for humanitarian aid.

Ten Houston artists from Russia and Ukraine have donated their artwork to a charity art auction. The exhibit opened Sunday at the Russian Cultural Center "Our Texas" located on 2337 Bissonnet St.

100% of proceeds sold at the art auction will be donated to organizations helping with humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

"You will have this art that will show to you that you are human. Any time that you will look at this art, you will see that I am doing something. I’m doing something to make peace on this planet. It’s not only peace in Ukraine, it's peace on the whole planet," said Natalia Kachanova, one of the Ukrainian artists who's work is now on display.

"Even if you think your deeds are like really small and it cannot change the world, you need to believe that you are the one that’s responsible and do whatever you can," said Rada Bukhman, an artist from Russia.

The charity art auction will be open to the public until Friday.

For more information about the event, click here.