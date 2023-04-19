Expand / Collapse search

Houston-area's top law enforcement anounce plans to target fentanyl dealers

Harris County
HOUSTON - As law enforcement officials continue cracking down on the ongoing drug battle in and around the Greater Houston Area, new strategies will be implemented to tackle the problem head-on. 

Law enforcement officials will be announcing a task force Wednesday afternoon, as well as other initiatives to target major fentanyl dealers. 

Fentanyl continues to be a top concern for many Americans.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg will be joined by several partnering states, and local law enforcement investigators at the Criminal Justice Center on Franklin St. Wednesday at 2 p.m. to make the announcement. 

Among the top law officials include DEA Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux, Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, and Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger, DA Liaison for the Houston Area Police Chiefs Association. 

The number of drug overdose deaths continues to climb in Texas and across the country. We hear the heartbreaking stories time and time again and in Harris County alone, the DEA seized enough fentanyl last year to kill everyone in the Greater Houston area. In a FOX 26 Exclusive, Matthew Seedorff is taking one Houston family's heartbreaking story involving fentanyl deaths to the U.S. Southern Border where many believe the deadly epidemic begins.

This comes on the heels of a seemingly increasing drug problem in Houston, where Fentanyl is the latest threat dominating headlines as well as law enforcement seizures. 

In December of last year, for example, the DEA announced an alarming number of seizures that officials told local media: "can kill potentially everyone in Houston and the surrounding areas." 

