Over 3.1M lethal doses of fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Mission

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized over 3.1 million lethal doses of fentanyl, or about 14 pounds, during a traffic stop in Mission, Gov. Greg Abbott announced.

That seizure, according to Abbott, was marked as one of the largest single fentanyl seizures by Operation Lone Star (OLS) to date.

On April 10, a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a black Cadillac SUV for a traffic violation at the intersection of 43 Street and Gumwood Avenue in Mission, and discovered five tape-wrapped bundles containing a white powdery substance.

The substance tested positive for fentanyl both in the field and at a DPS crime laboratory. The fentanyl has an estimated street value of around $312,000.

The driver was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and taken to the Hidalgo County Jail.