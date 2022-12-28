New Years' celebrations are around the corner and Houston's Drug Enforcement Administration is looking back at an enormous seizure over the course of 2022.

According to a press release, the DEA Houston Field Division announced a seizure of more than 670,00 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and more than 230 pounds of fentanyl powder. To put that into perspective, it's more than 7 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl.

The DEA claims "fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat facing this country," in the press release equating it to just as dangerously addictive as heroin. In fact, "just two milligrams of fentanyl, the small amount that fits on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose."

Oftentimes, these pills are made to appear identical to actual prescription medication like OxyContin, Percocet, and Xanax but only contain filler and fentanyl, making it that more deadly

"The men and women of the DEA Houston Field Division tirelessly worked to eradicate over 7 million deadly doses of fentanyl from our communities across the southern, eastern, and western parts of the state," Special Agent in Charge of the Houston field Division Daniel C. Comeaux said. "These seizures are a testament to the imminent threat the Sinaloa and Jalisco (CJNG) Cartels continue to pose and our relentless determination to go after anyone that brings this poison to our cherished communities.".

This year's seizure is more than double what the DEA encountered last year when agents seized nearly 131,000 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 4,300 pounds of heroin, and over 444,000 pounds of cocaine.

To learn more, visit the DEA's website. If you've lost a loved one to fentanyl and want to help spread awareness, the DEA is encouraging residents to send their name, age, and photograph to fentanylawareness@dea.gov, or post a photo and their name to social media using the hashtag #JustKNOW.