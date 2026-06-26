Houston-area woman shares Alzheimer's Journey, stresses early diagnosis

The Brief Cynthia Wyman Jordy was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in April 2025 and is speaking publicly to encourage early detection and self-advocacy. With a family history of Alzheimer's, Jordy is taking Leqembi (lecanemab) to help slow the disease's progression and says finding out early can make a critical difference. According to the Alzheimer's Association, women face nearly twice the lifetime risk of developing Alzheimer's as men, underscoring the importance of awareness and early intervention.



After learning she has Alzheimer's disease, Cynthia Wyman Jordy is sharing her story to encourage others to seek early testing, advocate for their health, and make the most of every day.

What they're saying:

According to the Alzheimer's Association, the lifetime risk for Alzheimer's at age 45 is one in five for women compared to one in ten for men.

In April 2025, Cynthia Wyman Jordy was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

"It was tough news, but not unexpected news," she said.

Cynthia's father died from the disease many years ago.

Cynthia has taken a proactive approach to her diagnosis and stresses the importance of being a vocal advocate for yourself.

She's currently taking LEQEMBI (Lecanemabimb), a drug that can possibly slow down the progression of the disease.

Cynthia emphasizes the importance of early detection.

"The earlier you find out, the better off you are," she said.

Studies show early detection can possibly prevent the disease in 40% of people with lifestyle changes and treatment.

Cynthia worries how her diagnosis will impact the lives of loved ones, but says she has time to work things out.

Right now, she says her focus is enjoying every day and living joyfully.