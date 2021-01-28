Houston-area woman has disturbing experience in rental car

Chasity Monson reached out to FOX 26 after she says she rented a car from Enterprise started it to see a racial slur on its infotainment system.

"My first thought was … what does that say … I had to ask myself …" said Monson. "You would never expect to go to a rental car place then experience something of that nature."

FOX 26 swung by Volkswagen of Upper Kirby to learn how this could have happened.

We were told the model of the car she rented was a 2019 and that this could only happen in two ways. Someone knew how to manually type the message or someone’s phone was saved as that racial slur— and synced to the car.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Chasity believes - it may have happened after there was tension between her and an employee over the cleanliness of the car.

Advertisement

She was told to come back in 20 minutes, but she says she received a text back three hours later.

Chasity says after FOX 26 reached out to Enterprise she now has an apology from corporate.

Corporate sent the following statement:

"This type of racist and offensive action is completely unacceptable. We are continuing to investigate the details of this particular incident and how the personalization settings on the car infotainment system may have been altered.

"More broadly, we continuously work closely with all car manufacturers to evolve our processes to ensure they best address new features and technologies that are consistently being added to vehicles, including regularly updating our car cleaning guidelines related to our master reset procedures."

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

For Enterprise standard procedure when a car is rented, it’s cleaned, and media is wiped.

"I honestly feel like the person who did it needs to be the one apologizing and make up for it," said Monson.

Chasity plans on taking legal action and has already spoken with an attorney