Houston-area Thanksgiving Day events work to help the needy despite COVID-19

Many Thanksgiving meal giveaways will look very different this year because of the pandemic. Some volunteers are determined to give back regardless of the circumstances.

Sharon Duncan is who you may refer to as a super volunteer.

Every Thanksgiving since the 90s, she and her family show up to the George R. Brown Convention Center at 5 a.m. to help cook and prep for the Super Feast. It’s become of part of their holiday tradition.

"None of us have gotten to where we are without the help of others. None of us have succeeded on our own. It’s hard to decide to give up a holiday. It's been 22 Thanksgivings now that I haven’t had a "traditional" Thanksgiving at home with my family. But there are few things in this world that are as rewarding as volunteering," Duncan said.





In order to keep volunteers like Duncan and those in need safe, this year’s Thanksgiving Super Feast at the George R Brown Convention Center will include food items like raw turkeys and non-perishables, to-go only.



"People can walk up and take food with them or they can drive-thru so that will change from the hot meals. It’ll be different, a much safer way of distributing people’s needs this year," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.



However, those still seeking a hot meal can head to Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen where Thanksgiving happens year-round.

Lunch is served every day at 11 a.m., except on Monday.

Meals are meant for the homeless, but anyone is welcome.



"Right now we're serving between 350 and 370 people every day. And we're expecting to do probably around 450 at least, on Thanksgiving Day. We have a long-standing deal if you come to our front door. We will feed you," said Larry Cronin, manager at Loaves and Fishes.