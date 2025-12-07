article

The Brief One person died and three others were injured in a crash on the Eastex Freeway near I-610 West. Police say the vehicle veered off the entry ramp into an embankment. It's unclear at this time what caused the crash.



One person is dead and three others are in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in north Houston early Sunday morning, police say.

Deadly crash in north Houston

What we know:

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the 4900 block of the Eastex Freeway, near the I-610 West entry ramp.

Police believe the vehicle carrying four occupants veered off of the entry ramp, went down a grassy embankment and possibly rolled over multiple times.

One person had died. Three others were taken to the hospital and were last reported to be in critical condition.

What we don't know:

No one involved in the crash has been identified. Police are still investigating what led to the crash.