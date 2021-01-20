Houston area reacts to presidential inauguration of Joe Biden

With the transition of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden Wednesday, FOX 26 went around town to get people’s reaction to Inauguration Day.

We started out in the heart of Houston, then went to the suburbs to see how people out and about are reacting to the transition of power.

"I’m relieved," said Kate Vanrensburg in Houston. "I’m very relieved."

People reacted to the inauguration of the 46th president of the United States, as some watched on TV and others didn’t.

"I don’t have anything to do with Democrats," said one Houston man who declined to share his name and said he chose not to watch the inauguration.

"It was nice—really nice," said Ida Bishop in Houston. "I enjoyed the speech Biden gave. A really positive speech."

We also went to Sugar Land to get a suburban perspective on Inauguration Day.

"I’m really discouraged by all of the craziness that happened with the actual voting, and I really don’t trust a whole ton of it," said Eric Perkey in Sugar Land.

"They should be flying the flags at half-mast," said one Sugar Land man who wanted his name to remain anonymous. "The republic has died ... It is what it is. I’m 80 years old. Doesn’t matter to me. I won’t have to live with it. You will."

"I hope it will be a good era and will be peace everywhere and no clashes," said Hat Al in Sugar Land.