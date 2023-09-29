The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for three suspects in connection with a shooting in the 1000 block of Baltic Lane on Sept. 29.

Police responded to a call of a 32-year-old man being shot in the upper body around 9:15 p.m., according to authorities.

Deputies say three suspects confronted the victim as soon as he arrived home, possibly to rob him.

Following the shooting, one suspect ran away on foot while the others escaped on motorcycles, according to authorities.

Officials say the victim drove away from where he was shot and called 911 from a home in the neighborhood.

He is currently in critical condition at Northwest Hospital.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Division is asking residents to look at surveillance footage. The public is asked to report anything suspicious their camera may have captured during the shooting.