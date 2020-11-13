Houston-area high school requiring failing students to return to in-person education

article

Crosby High School is requiring some remote learning students to return to in-person schooling if they’re failing in a specific subject.



In a letter written by Principal Dustin Bromley, he says, “After careful consideration, any student that is struggling academically in grades 11-12th currently enrolled in remote instruction will be required to return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.”



In the letter, if the student has a grade of 69% or below in any English Language Arts course, math course, science course, social studies course, or language other than English course will be required to return.

Bromley said, “Our decision to suspend remote learning for the identified students is based on the previously explained factors, but the largest issue being the tremendous learning gap that we are seeing with these students in the remote learning setting and the increased risk of not graduating.”



Parents can fill out a return to school survey opening on Monday, November 16 and closing on Friday, December 4 at 4 p.m. to request an instructional setting change for the third nine weeks.

Bromley added, “We are looking forward to getting past the COVID-19 situation, and for now, we will continue working together to provide safety and quality instruction to our district’s most precious asset, our students.”