Extreme summer heat continues scorching Southeast Texas. High temperatures Wednesday across the Houston area climbed close to 100 degrees. However, the heat index reached almost 110.

"Like a sauna, that’s exactly what it’s like," said Noriega Cevilla. "It’s really hot as hell out here."

In the dangerous heat, officials want to remind people of the dangers of locked cars and children.

On Wednesday, the Cy-Fair Fire Department invited FOX 26 to join for a demonstration to raise awareness and show how quickly temperatures can get dangerous inside a vehicle.

"We frequently respond to incidents like this," said Assistant Chief Justin Reed from the Cy-Fair Fire Department. "Unfortunately, Texas leads the nation in hot car deaths amongst children."

"I want you to understand the reality of the situation and just how bad it can be," said Paul Reilley, a paramedic with Cy-Fair FD. "So many children have died from this exact situation. I think it’s very important to spread the message."

Within minutes, temperatures inside the close vehicle climbed close to 130 degrees.

"At this point, a child would undoubtfully be having a medical emergency," said Reilley. "If medical care wasn’t given at this point, there would be some bad outcomes."

Already this summer, one child has died in Houston after being found inside a hot vehicle.

"Don’t be naive enough to think this can’t happen to you," said Reed. "It’s important as a call to action for citizens to realize this can happen to anybody."

Authorities recommend educating your children about the dangers of hot vehicles. Also, leave something you can’t leave your vehicle without in the backseat with them. Something like your shoes that forces you to reach in a car’s backseat.

"Leave something that when you leave the vehicle, you’re reminded to go in the backseat," said Matt Moody a Captain with Cy-Fair FD.

"Look before you lock and make sure every single time," said Reed.