Houston rollover: 1 injured in rollover crash on South Wayside

By
Updated  January 24, 2026 11:56pm CST
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • At least one person was injured following a rollover crash in Houston on Saturday night, officials said.
    • According to Houston Police, the rollover occurred on South Wayside at Lawndale.
    • Officials said the vehicle rolled over and a fire occurred.

HOUSTON - At least one person was injured following a rollover crash in Houston on Saturday night, officials said. 

What we know:

According to Houston Police, the rollover occurred on South Wayside at Lawndale. 

Officials said the vehicle rolled over and a fire occurred. 

Initially, the Houston Police Department reported the crash was deadly. However, just before 11:50 p.m. Saturday night, officials said one person was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and the crash was not deadly. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved. 

No word yet if any other injuries were involved in the crash. 

The Source: Houston Police Department

