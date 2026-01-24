Houston rollover: 1 injured in rollover crash on South Wayside
HOUSTON - At least one person was injured following a rollover crash in Houston on Saturday night, officials said.
What we know:
According to Houston Police, the rollover occurred on South Wayside at Lawndale.
Officials said the vehicle rolled over and a fire occurred.
Initially, the Houston Police Department reported the crash was deadly. However, just before 11:50 p.m. Saturday night, officials said one person was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and the crash was not deadly.
What we don't know:
It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved.
No word yet if any other injuries were involved in the crash.
The Source: Houston Police Department