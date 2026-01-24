Houston rollover: 1 injured in rollover crash on South Wayside

The Brief At least one person was injured following a rollover crash in Houston on Saturday night, officials said. According to Houston Police, the rollover occurred on South Wayside at Lawndale. Officials said the vehicle rolled over and a fire occurred.



At least one person was injured following a rollover crash in Houston on Saturday night, officials said.

What we know:

According to Houston Police, the rollover occurred on South Wayside at Lawndale.

Officials said the vehicle rolled over and a fire occurred.

Initially, the Houston Police Department reported the crash was deadly. However, just before 11:50 p.m. Saturday night, officials said one person was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and the crash was not deadly.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

No word yet if any other injuries were involved in the crash.