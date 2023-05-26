2 children found inside car in north Houston, 4-year-old pronounced dead at hospital

Houston police are investigating after a child was pronounced dead at a hospital Friday evening.

HPD Commander Jonathon Halliday says officers responded to reports about children locked in a car in a driveway in the 200 block of Oriole Street around 4:30 p.m.

"We don’t know how long they were in there, but family members began looking and found them in the car," said Commander Halliday.

According to Halliday, the family members were looking for the children and found them inside the car. It is unclear how they got inside.

A 4-year-old was found unconscious inside and taken to the hospital by family members. A 2-year-old girl was also inside the vehicle and taken to the hospital out of precaution by Houston Fire Department.

"I’m sad," said Tameisha Lewis, a neighbor. "Me feelings hurt because, come on now. It’s like a nightmare. A parent's nightmare. "Us as parents have to do better watching our kids at the end of the day. It"s a mistake turned into a tragedy. My prayers with the family."

The 4-year-old was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The 2-year-old is said to be stable, officials say.

Houston police are currently investigating and it is too early to say if charges will be filed, Halliday says.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.