The heat is on! Potentially record-breaking heat is set to invade the Houston area over the next few days! Are you ready?

It's coming a little earlier than usual, but you need to be prepared for this dangerous heatwave.

The National Weather Service has already issued a HEAT ADVISORY for the Houston area Wednesday from 1 to 7 PM. This heat advisory includes Harris, Montgomery, Waller, Fort Bend, Grimes, Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland Matagorda, Madison, Montgomery, Walker, Washington, Austin, Jackson, Colorado and Wharton counties. Peak Heat Index values are expected to climb to 106-110 Wednesday PM! That is in the dangerous category.

You definitely want to take frequent breaks in the shade and drink lots of water if you must work outside. It's also best to get any strenuous activity out of the way in the early morning or evening and avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day.

Hottest days are expected to be Friday and Saturday where we will climb to near 102 degrees. If we reach 102 Friday, that will set a new record high temperature out at Bush & Hobby Airports! Current record high temperatures Friday are 100 set back in 1902 for Hobby and 100 set in 1963 for Bush Airport.

The stretch of triple digit temps will linger into early next week with very little chance for rain. So find ways to keep cool and make sure to check your vehicle for kids or pets before getting out.

Cars heat up super-fast and that could be a very serious situation! Bottom line is that the first major heatwave of 2023 is here and we all need to do what we can to get through it safely!