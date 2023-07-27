Houston animal overpopulation: New documentary shed light on city's dirty little secret

"We take the viewers to the streets. They see what we see they see, what the street feeders see, and it's not pretty out there," said Tama Lundquist, Co-President of RouTTe One productions.

We domesticated dogs and cats, and it's our responsibility to take care of them.

RELATED: LIST: Houston animal overpopulation continues

"We took them from a wolf to a friend, and the animals living on the street don't have the defenses to protect themselves, and we've left them high and dry," said Tena Lundquist Faust, Co-President of RouTTe One Productions.

"We're both Jain Monks, and it is important to us to raise awareness about important issues where humans and animals are experiencing pain and suffering," said filmmaker Sadhvi Anubhuti.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The two Jain Monk filmmakers partnered with long time animal advocates, Tena and Tama, to make the documentary called "For the Animals."

"We've called it Houston's dirty little secret, because a lot of people aren't aware that this is happening on Houston's streets," Lundquist said. "Even people who have lived here their entire lives, because it's kept in pockets, and it's not talked about."

"I look at every dog out there trying to survive, and I think about my dogs and what if they were there," said Faust. "In fact, they were there, they experienced it."

"Our ultimate goal with this film is to inspire the Houston community, and the nationwide community, to know about what's happening on your streets, in your own backyard, and to get involved in animal welfare," said Jain Monk Sadhvi Siddhali Shree.