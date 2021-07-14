Houston among top cities for overall work from home value

article

Experts say the pandemic has brought about a mass exodus of people trading in big cities for smaller towns due to working from home, but what cities are giving remote-workers the most bang for their buck?

Lawnstarter.com released a study of the best cities in which to work from home (WFH), while trying to cut living costs.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The site used 20 key metrics to find out where remote workers can likely get a higher value for their money.

Houston landed the No. 10 spot in overall WFH value out of the 120 biggest U.S. housing markets.

The ranking was earned through measurements of space, buyer-friendliness, renter-friendliness, WFH-friendliness, and incentives.

Texas cities particularly fared well for WFH renters. Half of the spots in the top 20 best cities for WFH renters are claimed by Texas cities, including Houston at No. 11.

Not only did Texas cities do well in the space category, but also in the WFH-friendliness category.

According to the study, eight of the top 10 remote-worker friendly cities were in Texas. Mckinney landed the first spot, followed by Frisco, Plano, Irving, Garland, Austin, Fort Worth, and Dallas.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement