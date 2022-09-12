Houston-area giraffe 'Jacob' in the running for America's Favorite Pet

The search for America’s Favorite Pet is on, and we have a contender right here in the Houston area.

Jacob the Giraffe from the Bayou Wildlife Zoo is currently in second place in the Top 10 group round.

"He loves to eat. Obviously, he loves branches, he loves alfalfa and he likes lettuce," says Dana Lewis, owner of the Bayou Wildlife Zoo. "And most of the time he eats. That's all he does."

If Jacob takes the top title, he’ll win $10,000 and be featured in InTouch Magazine. The zoo plans to use the winning money to remodel the giraffe enclosure.

"This is all going to be spent on Jacob and Niki for their enclosure. We will remodel it completely. We're hoping to get a platform so that everyone can enjoy feeding him lettuce," Lewis says.

You can vote once a day for free at americasfavpet.com.

You can visit Jacob at the Bayou Wildlife Zoo in Alvin Wednesday through Sunday.