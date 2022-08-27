Deputy finds goats munching on paperwork after leaving car door open

A sheriff's deputy in Alabama got a surprise after he left his vehicle's doors opened as he usually does when visiting homes to quickly escape dog attacks.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said on August 26, Deputy Casey Thrower returned to his patrol car to find "eager and hungry" goats after delivering civil papers to an address that morning.

Thrower recorded a video of one goat climbing into the driver's side of his vehicle and munching on some paperwork inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, another goat hopped around the car's roof and hood.

"Are you kidding me?" Thrower exclaims, before managing to shoo the goats away from the vehicle.

