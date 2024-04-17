William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) in Houston is still one of the best airports after it was confirmed to maintain its 5-star rating, according to Skytrax.

Hobby Airport is the only North American airport with a 5-star Skytrax rating with George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) keeping its 4-star Skytrax rating for a seventh straight year. The announcement came during the 2024 Skytrax World Airport Awards in Frankfurt, Germany on Wednesday, April 17.

Skytrax auditor had reported this after visiting both IAH and HOU in February 2024:



"Houston IAH continues to enhance terminal services and facilities in cooperation with its major hub carrier United Airlines. The airport has a broad range of dining choices which represents the best of local Texan food culture as well as many national and international brands. There is an extensive city art program in place around the airport, and in Terminals A and D, customers may also enjoy daily live music from Harmony in the Air.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Sam Rea, Assistant Director and Terminal Manager of Bush Airport Terminal A; Jim Szczesniak, Director of Aviation for Houston Airports; Dawn Hoffman Assistant Director and Terminal Manager of Hobby Airport. (Courtesy of Houston Airports)

"Hobby Airport delivers an excellent customer experience across frontline areas and customers will find upgraded interior décor finishes, new play areas for children and enhanced nursery facilities for families. There is a broad range of seat choices, and charging sockets and free fast Wi-Fi is available throughout the terminal. The airport has very efficient processing for key formalities at security and immigration, and this is reinforced by short walking distances for departure, arrival, and transfer flights. Dining is provided from a range of local and national brands and offers a good choice and quality."

Hobby and Bush earned these honors at the 2024 Skytrax World Airport Awards in Frankfurt, Germany where they also had other wins, including:

Houston Airports - World’s Best Art & Entertainment Program

IAH & HOU rank among the Top 40 Best Airports in the World

IAH & HOU rank among the Top 3 Best Airports in the World -(Based on Passenger Volume)

IAH among the Top 10 World's Best Airport Dining Experiences

HOU is the Best Regional Airport in North America(Third consecutive win)

HOU is the fourth-best Best Regional Airport in the World

HOU among the Top 8 World's Best Airport Staff in North America

Skytrax reports the categories of the awards were voted on by passengers between August 2023 and March 2024 through the largest annual global customer satisfaction survey.