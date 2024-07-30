Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Polk County
8
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:30 AM CDT, Liberty County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Liberty County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:48 PM CDT, Brazoria County
Heat Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Child Abduction Emergency
until TUE 3:15 PM CDT, Polk County, Grimes County, Fort Bend County, Brazos County, Liberty County, Brazoria County, Waller County, Chambers County, Austin County, Wharton County, Colorado County, Jackson County, Montgomery County, Washington County, Galveston County, San Jacinto County, Harris County, Matagorda County
Child Abduction Emergency
until TUE 1:15 PM CDT, Calhoun County

Houston 2-year-old attacked, killed by three Rottweilers: HPD investigating

By
Published  July 30, 2024 12:44pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a 2-year-old's death after she was found mauled by three dogs on Monday.

According to authorities, officers were called to 2500 Milwaukee Street around 12:20 p.m. for a vicious animal and found a young girl had been attacked by three Rottweilers.

Houston Fire Department officials arrived and took the 2-year-old to Texas Children's Hospital where she was found dead.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Initial investigation by Houston police reports the dogs attacked the toddler while inside the home where she was in childcare. The dogs were taken by the City of Houston BARC. 

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.