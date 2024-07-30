Houston 2-year-old attacked, killed by three Rottweilers: HPD investigating

Houston police are investigating a 2-year-old's death after she was found mauled by three dogs on Monday.

According to authorities, officers were called to 2500 Milwaukee Street around 12:20 p.m. for a vicious animal and found a young girl had been attacked by three Rottweilers.

Houston Fire Department officials arrived and took the 2-year-old to Texas Children's Hospital where she was found dead.

Initial investigation by Houston police reports the dogs attacked the toddler while inside the home where she was in childcare. The dogs were taken by the City of Houston BARC.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.