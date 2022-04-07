House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19
SACRAMENTO - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill tweeted Thursday.
This positive test comes after testing negative earlier in the week, Hammill said.
Hammill added on Twitter that a planned congressional delegation to Asia, led by Pelosi, will be postponed to a later date not yet announced.
Pelosi is vaccinated and boosted and is not showing any symptoms, he said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
