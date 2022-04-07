Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
4
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 10:27AM
News
FOX 11

Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

Her upcoming trip to Asian has also been canceled.

SACRAMENTO - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill tweeted Thursday.

This positive test comes after testing negative earlier in the week, Hammill said.

Hammill added on Twitter that a planned congressional delegation to Asia, led by Pelosi, will be postponed to a later date not yet announced.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Pelosi is vaccinated and boosted and is not showing any symptoms, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

 


 


 