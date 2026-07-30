The Brief A 65-year-old man is dead after fire officials say he got trapped inside a house fire in Pasadena. When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames had already spread through most of the home. The cause of the fire is still unknown.



A man is dead after becoming trapped inside a house fire in Pasadena in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Deadly Pasadena house fire

What we know:

Around 2 a.m., the Pasadena Fire Department were called to a fully engulfed fire at a home on Camiel Street near the intersection of Brown Drive.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

When firefighters arrived, the fire had become very large and the flames had spread through most of the home at that point.

Crews made their way inside where they found a 65-year-old man dead inside, officials said. The Pasadena Fire Marshal says it appeared the man, who had health issues, got stuck inside the home.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still unknown.