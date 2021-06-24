Hondo hailstone sets new Texas state record

article

A giant hailstone found near Hondo, TX earlier this year set a new Texas state record for hail.

The Hondo Hailstone, found on April 28, was surveyed by the National Weather Service and the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS).

According to the National Weather Service, the hailstone was 6.4 inches in diameter, and was presented to a State Climate Extreme Committee (SCEC) to verify whether it broke any records.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The National Center for Environmental Information released its report of the hailstone earlier this week, and determined that the Hondo Hailstone set the inaugural SCEC record for the state of Texas.

The hailstone was measured in circumference (19.73 inches), diameter, (6.46 inches), weight (1.26 pounds), and volume (40.239 cubic inches), according to the SCEC report.

The report states that before the official record for hail set by the Hondo Hailstone in the state of Texas, the largest credibly reported hailstone in Texas was recorded in 1892 at 8 inches in diameter.