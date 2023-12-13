According to the New York Post, a homeless man named Brandon Logan held two Atlanta television journalists hostage for 90 minutes before he was arrested for terroristic threats on Monday.

According to police reports, Logan threatened to shoot the news crew if they called the police or did not order him food.

Asia Wilson, an Atlanta news reporter, and photojournalist Lauren were preparing to go live on air in a parking lot at a sheriff's office. According to the crew, Logan seemed drunk and claimed to have a gun.

The man then proceeded to hold them hostage for 90 minutes, according to NYP.

In their report, the victims tried to leave the property, but Logan's threats and bodily movements made them feel like they were being held hostage. A gun was not recovered after Logan's arrest.

According to NYP, Wilson managed to discretely text her newsroom for help, even though she was scared.

The text messages read, "They were terrifying, bone-chilling messages," ANF anchor Allen Devlin said. "Things like, ‘We need help,’ ‘He’s gonna shoot.'"

According to the NYP report, police answered a newsroom's call for help late. After attempts to contact the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office were unsuccessful, the newsroom called 911.

Officers assured the crew's safety, but mistakenly reported a man and a woman in danger, not the all-female crew.

Despite urgent pleas, the lack of response prompted three news colleagues to rush to the scene, flagging down a police car during a 20-minute drive.

In spite of the station's general manager Erik Schrader's concerns, police backup arrived 90 minutes later.

The New York Post reports Schrader is still investigating, saying "what took so long."

"What made this last seemingly a lot longer than it needed to last?", he said. Schrader also asked about the "breakdown" in police communication.

NYP said Logan was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, false imprisonment, public drunkenness, obstructing/hindering emergency phone call, simple battery, simple assault and loitering or prowling.

Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Jonesboro Police Department, and Atlanta Police Department haven't responded yet.