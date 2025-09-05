Holly Bay Park groping incident: Pasadena police seeking information on person of interest

The Brief The Pasadena Police Department needs your help to identify a person of interest involved in a groping incident that occurred in August. Officials said a female jogger was at the park when she said she was groped by a suspect. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5'8" tall, possibly in his 20s, last seen wearing a white tank top and black jogging pants.



Pasadena: Holly Bay Park groping suspect wanted

What we know:

According to authorities, the incident occurred at Holly Bay Park, located at 7102 Crenshaw Road, on August 14 around 7:20 p.m.

Officials said a female jogger was at the park when she said she was groped by a suspect.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5'8" tall, possibly in his 20s, last seen wearing a white tank top and black jogging pants.

Officials stated that after the suspect groped the victim, who is said to be in her early 20s, he ran away.

Following the incident, the victim was able to get her phone out and get a video of the suspect as he was running away.

The woman wasn't injured in the incident.

Officials said they don't believe this incident is related to the other park incidents that have occurred in Houston. They believe this to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information or any helpful footage from the day of this incident can contact Detective Mascorro. Tipsters can do one of the following:

Ways to stay safe

What you can do:

Pasadena police offered several tips you can do to keep yourself protected while at local parks. Those tips include

Take someone else with you while at the park

Exercise with caution, be aware of your surroundings

Go when there are other people if you have to go alone

Go earlier in the day.

During Friday's press conference, Pasadena Police mentioned its Rape Aggression Defense classes that are offered for women who live in the area.

Anyone interested in those classes can click here for more information.