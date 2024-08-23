Holiday Inn evacuates due to fire, I-45 and Oakhurst shutdown

Montgomery County authorities are at the scene of a hotel fire in Spring on Friday.

According to officials, a fire broke out at a Holiday Inn at 24888 I-45 North and the location is being evacuated.

Traffic to Pitkin Road is being redirected and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) officials shut down Pitkin Road to Oakhurst Drive and Oakhurst Drive to I-45 North.

MCSO and the fire department are working together to help ensure the building is evacuated.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.