An airline mechanic working at Hobby Airport was arrested in Harris County after he was found to be talking to a minor, authorities say.

Derryn Scott McWilliams, 39, is charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor after a three-month-long investigation conducted by the office of Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen.

Derryn Scott McWilliams (Courtesy of Office of Constable Alan Rosen, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 via Facebook)

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

McWilliams worked as an airline mechanic and was arrested at Hobby Airport, where he is employed.

According to investigators, McWilliams allegedly sent explicit photos of himself and engaged in conversations with an individual he believed to be a young female but was a trained undercover officer with Rosen's office.