Houston Independent School District Superintendent Mike Miles has announced a series of family events to share his visions for HISD and meet families across the district.

"When I accepted this appointment two weeks ago, I told the families of HISD that their children are the reason I am here, and I feel that even more urgently now. I am excited to spend time getting to know our students and families the way I’ve been able to get to know our educators," said Miles.

The Texas Education Agency announced the takeover of HISD in March, the state’s largest district.

As the takeover began, the TEA announced Superintendent Miles’ appointment as the district new superintendent in June.

Starting on June 27, HISD will hold family meetings at school sites around the district. Families should register for the event they would like to attend.

The schedule of family events is as follows:

Week One: Tuesday, June 27; Thursday, June 29

Week Two: Tuesday, July 11; Thursday, July 13

Week Three: Tuesday, July 18; Thursday, July 20

Week Four: Thursday, July 27; Saturday, July 29

Times and specific locations will be announced on Tuesday, June 20.

HISD is encouraging families from the district to attend the event closest to them but may attend any event they choose.

Families can submit questions for the Superintendent and his team ahead of the meeting, according to HISD press release.

HISD says there will be campus-based community meetings once in July and August for families at New Education System schools.