article

Houston Independent School District Superintendent Millard House II posted his final tweet as superintendent of the district on Wednesday afternoon amid the announcement of the Texas Education Agency taking over the district.

In the statement, House said, "For almost two years, we came together and worked hard for the common goal of providing an educational experience for every student in our district. I had the opportunity to visit HISD schools, speak with our dedicated educators, PTOs and community leaders and witness the incredible working happening district-wide to elevate our children on their path to academic success.

I have been proud to serve as your Superintendent and I know that you will continue to champion our students as we embark on this next phase in our journey. To our educators - you have my deepest gratitude. Our students need you now more than ever. To the HISD community - we have only just started to crack the surface of our student's potential and your unwavering support continues to be necessary.

We accomplished many of the goals we set together in the last two years. And while I know our time was cut short, I have no doubt there will be more success to come.

As I transition from your Superintendent to a community member, I encourage everyone who is interested, to continue engaging with me on my Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts using the handle @millardhouseII.

Until then, I wish our students, staff, and community continued achievement and success."

The message comes as the Texas Education Agency said that, on or around June 1, a new board of managers and superintendent would be named to run the district.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The Texas Education Agency said numerous applications were received by community members wishing to serve on the board of managers.

FOX 26 will continue to follow the latest on the impending announcement of the new Superintendent and Board of Managers.