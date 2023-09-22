Some changes in regard to the way HISD school buses are fueled have sparked bus drivers to ask what that means for them and if they should be concerned.

Drivers are trying to figure out what next week will bring now that HISD will no longer employ Fuel Attendants.

"My understanding is the bus drivers will be responsible for gassing their own buses up," explains Houston Educational Support Personnel President Wretha Thomas.

HISD’s school buses are propane-powered, so some believe not just anyone can pull up to the pump and fuel up.

"Because the Fuel Attendants have to be certified by the Texas Railroad Commission and have to have training of a minimum of four hours, and they also have to wear safety glasses and gloves when putting fuel in the buses," says Hector Mireles who’s President of the Texas Support Personnel Employees.

Thomas reached out to the district to find out if bus drivers will have to be certified to fill the school bus tanks and she found out.

"They don’t have to be certified, but they have to be trained, trained to gas the buses up," explains Thomas who says she’s told the drivers had chemical training over the summer and are in the process of being trained on the propane pumps.

HISD says transitioning 20 Fuel Attendant positions into Mechanic Assistant roles is a "strategic adjustment aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of our transportation services".

The district has also discontinued some sanitation spots such as what’s considered ’11 month custodians’ and only 12-month full - time custodians remain.

"I think that’s an excellent idea for those who want to make more money," says Thomas.