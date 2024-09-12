The Brief Highway 59 northbound is entirely shutdown after an 18-wheeler reportedly crashed into a concrete wall and burst into flames, officials say. The crash is located in Porter near Highway 59 and Highway 99 at FM 1314. One person has been confirmed dead.



The entirety of Highway 59 North is completely shut down in Porter after a deadly crash on Thursday.

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth Hayden reports the crash happened near FM 1314 at Highway 59 and Highway 99 after an 18-wheeler hit a concrete wall and burst into flames.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

According to authorities, a body was still inside the 18-wheeler at this time.

Courtesy of Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth Hayden via Facebook

No other information has been made available at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.