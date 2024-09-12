Highway 59 northbound completely shutdown in Porter after 18-wheeler crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - The entirety of Highway 59 North is completely shut down in Porter after a deadly crash on Thursday.
Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth Hayden reports the crash happened near FM 1314 at Highway 59 and Highway 99 after an 18-wheeler hit a concrete wall and burst into flames.
According to authorities, a body was still inside the 18-wheeler at this time.
No other information has been made available at this time.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.