Webster shooting: Authorities investigating shooting outside movie theater, at least 2 wounded

Updated  March 31, 2025 9:56pm CDT
Webster
    • Authorities are on the scene after a shooting outside a movie theater in Webster.
    • Officials said three people were wounded in the shooting.

Shooting outside Webster movie theater

What we know:

WEBSTER, Texas - Authorities are on the scene after a shooting outside a movie theater in Webster. 

Officials said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Cinemark Theater in the 20900 block of Gulf Freeway, just before 9 p.m. 

Authorities said at least two people were wounded, including a woman who was reportedly shot in the neck and required CPR. 

At least one weapon was recovered at the scene. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. No suspect information or names of the victims have been released. 

The Source: Information provided by the Webster Police Department. 

