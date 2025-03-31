Webster shooting: Authorities investigating shooting outside movie theater, at least 2 wounded
What we know:
WEBSTER, Texas - Authorities are on the scene after a shooting outside a movie theater in Webster.
Officials said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Cinemark Theater in the 20900 block of Gulf Freeway, just before 9 p.m.
Authorities said at least two people were wounded, including a woman who was reportedly shot in the neck and required CPR.
At least one weapon was recovered at the scene.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led up to the shooting. No suspect information or names of the victims have been released.
The Source: Information provided by the Webster Police Department.