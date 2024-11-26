Higher Dimension Church hosts annual 'Do Good' event, 200 Thanksgiving meals given out

All across Houston, volunteers are working to make sure families in need have a happy Thanksgiving.

Higher Dimension Church held their annual 'Do Good' event -- and gave out 200 Thanksgiving meals with all the trimmings at their Katy campus.

The church also gave out 400 meals at their Houston campus.

They hope this giveaway can help families have a brighter holiday season.

Higher Dimension Church will also be holding a toy drive on December 1.

For more information on the toy drive, click here.