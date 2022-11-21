High speed police chase through Dallas ends in neighborhood

A suspect caught stealing a catalytic converter led Mesquite police in a high-speed chase that ended in a residential Dallas neighborhood.

Mesquite police say they were called Monday around 1:20 to the 1200 block of Poplar Drive after a call about a theft in progress. When officers arrived, they saw the suspect driving away and tried to pull him over. But when he didn't pull over, the chase began.

The suspect in the black sedan made some dangerous moves on I-30 to I-635, weaving through traffic and topping dangerous speeds.

At one point, the driver lost control on an access road and nearly hit an oncoming car.

The suspect winded his way through the city before eventually exiting for Plano Road. He made his way into a neighborhood just off Skillman Road, taking dangerous turns at pedestrian crosswalks.

The suspect eventually ditched his car in the neighborhood, hopping a fence and even losing a shoe at one point.

The suspect managed to hop into a house's backyard, just avoiding the K-9.

After realizing he had nowhere to go, he hopped on top of a car and finally gave up.

Police are still searching for the passenger who managed to escape.

At this time, it's unclear what charges he is facing. His name has not been released.