High-speed chase ends in dramatic collision, local victim advocate steps up as crime fighter

A local crime advocate found herself in an unexpected role as a crime fighter following a dramatic incident on September 1 when a high-speed police chase ended with a motorcycle crashing into her car.

April Aguirre, who was driving with her daughter near the intersection of I-45 and Rayford Road, became a key figure in the arrest of a suspect fleeing from police.

The suspect, who was reportedly traveling at speeds of 120 miles per hour, collided with Aguirre’s vehicle.

Aguirre, who had been heading home after making repairs and modifications to her older son's Nissan Altima as a graduation gift, described the chaotic scene.

"We never saw him coming," Aguirre told FOX 26. "He hit my vehicle. I got out of the car, and he was on the ground trying to get up. That’s when I started tussling with him. I knew if he got on his feet, he was a goner."

Despite being significantly smaller than the suspect, Aguirre, a mother of five, managed to pin him down until police and a bystander arrived to assist. A video of the incident shows Aguirre holding the suspect on the ground until law enforcement could place him in handcuffs.

Aguirre expressed mixed feelings about her actions.

"I don’t recommend anyone do that," she said. "So many crime victims are left to deal with the consequences...property crimes are considered non-violent. But who replaces my son’s car?"

Records from the Oak Ridge North Police Department indicate that the case remains active, with the suspect's name not yet appearing in court records.

Authorities are expected to provide further details as the investigation progresses, and the suspect could face felony charges.