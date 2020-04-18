Helping thousands cope with pediatric cancer is an effort of BIG Love

BIG Love Cancer Care was founded 13 years ago by the Phillips family to honor their daughter, Brooke.

They help thousands of families dealing with pediatric cancer every year with multiple programs, including fulfilling a wish list for families in the hospital.

The COVID 19 quarantine has impacted their efforts suddenly...preventing volunteers from entering the hospital and causing fundraisers to be canceled.

Every year BIG love cancer care holds several fundraisers to help serve thousands of families dealing with the struggle of pediatric cancer.

Founder Cheney Phillips and Big Love Cancer Care had to quickly adapt, now bringing food and supplies directly to the homes of cancer patients.

This weekend they are hosting a virtual fun run. Just sign up for the run online, and for a small donation you will receive a T-shirt and instructions on how to participate BIG LOVE Fun Run entry information