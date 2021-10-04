Helping children with trauma following a school shooting

After the school shooting at YES Prep Southwest on Friday, the school remains closed through Wednesday to provide staff and students a chance to process what happened.

"We are devastated by the unconscionable act of violence that occurred last Friday. We are deeply shaken, but we are also relieved no lives were lost," said Mark DiBella, Yes Prep CEO in a video message to his staff and students. "Having two children of my own, I can only imagine your family’s fears living their worst nightmare, the fear of their own loved ones lives being in danger."

"The situation like the school shooting effects all of us. I have a son in middle school and I heard of some kids threatening to do something at school as well so we are all filled with fear. The best we can do is tell them how we make ourselves safe at work and other learning environments and they should do the same," said Dr. Cristian Zeni, a child and adolescent psychiatrist with UT Health Houston.

Counselors are being made available, but child psychiatrist for UT Health Houston says parents need to be involved.

Here are things parents can do to help their kids through this and other traumatic events:

BE TRANSPARENT

LET THEM KNOW HOW YOU FEEL

ASK QUESTIONS

ESTABLISH OPEN LINE OF COMMUNICATION

"You can always count on us. The entire YES Prep family and the Greater Houston community to do everything in our power to support you and your families for as long as the healing process takes," said DiBella.

