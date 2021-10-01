Former student arrested, administrator hospitalized following active shooting at SW Houston school

Authorities are investigating an active shooting Friday afternoon at a school in Southwest Houston.

Houston police say they received a call about an active shooting around 11:45 a.m. at YES Prep Southwest Secondary in the 4400 block of Anderson Road near the Sam Houston Tollway.

According to a spokesperson with YES Prep, an unidentified suspect shot through the glass door in the front of the building. From there, he was able to get into the school and opened fire. Fortunately, no students were injured but an administrator was shot in the back and rushed to the hospital in serious condition. However, officials say they are expected to be OK and could be released from the hospital sometime Friday.

Chief Troy Finner arrived on the scene to give preliminary information and described the shooter as a 25-year-old former student of the school.

That suspect is in custody, authorities said, but the search continues for any other potential suspects. Several agencies are reported to be assisting with the investigation, including the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office.

Police are urging the public to not come to the school, while an investigation remains underway but say students were taken to W. Fuqua and Hiram Clarke, where parents can pick them up.

FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

